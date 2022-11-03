Temple Police investigating fatal crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Flex died on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

“The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” said Nohely Mackowiak, Temple Police Departments Spokeswoman.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

