Two injured after driver collides into pickup slowing down in response to initial wreck on I-35
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West.
It happened on Thursday, Nov. 3, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
DPS said the driver of a Chevrolet HHR traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a Ford F-250 that was traveling at a slower speed due to a minor crash.
The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
