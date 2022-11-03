Two injured after driver collides into pickup slowing down in response to initial wreck on I-35

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West.

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 3, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

DPS said the driver of a Chevrolet HHR traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a Ford F-250 that was traveling at a slower speed due to a minor crash.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

