Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents: Check your children’s Halloween candy.
That’s the warning from an Oahu woman, who says she found a needle in her granddaughter’s mini chocolate bar. She says she made the disturbing discovery Tuesday after cutting the candy in half.
Her granddaughter got the candy while trick-or-treating in Kapilina in Ewa Beach on Halloween, she said.
“I was just shocked,” she said. “If I wasn’t here, just imagine.”
The woman asked to remain anonymous and said she had not made a police report.
HPD said it has not received any other reports of tampered Halloween candy.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.