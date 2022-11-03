Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy

A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents: Check your children’s Halloween candy.

That’s the warning from an Oahu woman, who says she found a needle in her granddaughter’s mini chocolate bar. She says she made the disturbing discovery Tuesday after cutting the candy in half.

Her granddaughter got the candy while trick-or-treating in Kapilina in Ewa Beach on Halloween, she said.

“I was just shocked,” she said. “If I wasn’t here, just imagine.”

The woman asked to remain anonymous and said she had not made a police report.

HPD said it has not received any other reports of tampered Halloween candy.

