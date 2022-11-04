18 Wheeler accident causes oil spill
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.
Original Article: Due to a fuel spill, the Temple Police Department has closed all southbound I-35 lanes near exit 303.
Officers are diverting traffic off of the highway.
Around 1 a.m. officers responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers that resulted in a fuel spill.
Temple Police Department has shut down the lanes while crews clean up the fuel.
No injuries were reported.
