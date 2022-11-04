18 Wheeler accident causes oil spill

18 Wheeler accident
18 Wheeler accident(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

Original Article: Due to a fuel spill, the Temple Police Department has closed all southbound I-35 lanes near exit 303.

Officers are diverting traffic off of the highway.


Around 1 a.m. officers responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers that resulted in a fuel spill.

Temple Police Department has shut down the lanes while crews clean up the fuel.


No injuries were reported.

