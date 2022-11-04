18 Wheeler accident causes oil spill

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.



Original Article: Due to a fuel spill, the Temple Police Department has closed all southbound I-35 lanes near exit 303.

Officers are diverting traffic off of the highway.



Around 1 a.m. officers responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers that resulted in a fuel spill.

Temple Police Department has shut down the lanes while crews clean up the fuel.



No injuries were reported.



