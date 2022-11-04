Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather

Classes canceled
Classes canceled(Classes canceled)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4).

The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:

“Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes for tomorrow (November 4, 2022). Classes will resume as normal next week. Please stay tuned to alerts and safety precautions if they should arise tomorrow.

Thank you for your concerns and calls.”

Statement on Buckholts ISD Facebook page.
Statement on Buckholts ISD Facebook page.(Buckholts ISD)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

Latest News

File Photo
Teen critically injured in shooting in Temple
Your direct link to gaming news
Want the Latest in Gaming News? Watch The Uplink on Hardwired
Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Oct....
Sheriff’s deputies in Bell County looking for missing woman believed to be in danger
code provided by publisher
The Chant - Dealing with Trauma Through “Alternate” Methods (Review)