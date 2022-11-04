Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4).

The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:

“Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes for tomorrow (November 4, 2022). Classes will resume as normal next week. Please stay tuned to alerts and safety precautions if they should arise tomorrow.

Thank you for your concerns and calls.”

Statement on Buckholts ISD Facebook page. (Buckholts ISD)

