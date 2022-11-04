Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating stolen car’s OnStar device

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A man shot in the back of the neck and paralyzed during a robbery earlier this week was able to contact authorities by activating the OnStar device on his car after his alleged attackers left him for dead.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin, and Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford, and are searching for a woman they also believe was involved in the Oct. 21 robbery and assault of the man in the 2600 block of Galaxy Road in Crawford.

Bledsoe, who was arrested Wednesday, remains jailed under bonds totaling $730,000, while Cook, who was arrested Thursday, remains jailed under bonds totaling $375,000. Bledsoe is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, engaging in organized activity and tampering with physical evidence. Cook is charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies also are searching for a woman they allege lured the victim to the home in Crawford, where he was shot and robbed.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, deputies were called to the scene on a report of a suspicious vehicle. While they were on their way, dispatchers were notified by OnStar that a man at the same location had been shot and needed help.

The woman who reported the suspicious vehicle is the woman deputies are trying to locate for her alleged involvement in the incident, the affidavit alleges.

Deputies found Cook and Bledsoe there and arrested Bledsoe on an outstanding warrant, the affidavit alleges. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a video system that captured the incident, the affidavit states.

Deputies allege the woman and the shooting victim were “hanging out.” He left about an hour later, but the woman reportedly texted him to come back to the home. While the victim and the woman were sitting in his car in the driveway, Bledsoe can be seen on video wearing dark clothing and a mask and holding an AR-style rifle, the affidavit alleges.

The victim told deputies the man opened the passenger door and pointed the rifle at him while he sat in the driver’s seat. He said he grabbed the barrel of the rifle and pushed it away from him. The rifle fired a round into the dash and the masked man, later identified as Bledsoe, told him to “strip and give him his stuff.”

The victim told deputies he realized the woman “set him up” to be robbed. The man said he complied with the man’s wishes and tried to leave in his vehicle, which apparently was damaged by the shot through the dashboard. He said the car would not go more than 5 mph but he was able to drive it out of the gate before it died in the driveway.

The affidavit alleges that Bledsoe can be seen on video walking toward the car and firing a shot that struck the man in the back of the neck. Cook, who is identified as the owner of the home, the woman and Bledsoe then moved the victim from the front seat to the back seat of the car, where Bledsoe is seen going through the man’s wallet and taking his cell phone.

Cook took the rifle into the house, while the woman can be seen using the sleeves of her shirt to wipe down the door handles and other parts of the car.

“When (the victim) was interviewed, he described the incident and stated he could hear two males talking and based off what they were saying believed they were going to drive his vehicle to an unknown location to leave him and the vehicle due to the males believing he was dead,” the affidavit alleges. “The vehicle was disabled due to the first gunshot and Bledsoe was unable to drive it.”

