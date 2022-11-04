Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award.

Waco ISD is proud to announce that Tripp Wendel, a senior at Waco high has been named National Merit Commended Scholar. Wendel had outstanding scores on last year’s PSAT exam. He has also been recognized as a Gold Superintendent Scholar. He wants to attend Baylor and pursue civil engineering.

Killeen ISD Transportation Coordinator DJ Jennings and Cedar Valley Elementary school librarian aide Mildred Rosas are KISD STEEL award winners for the month of November. STEEL stands for: Supporting The Education and Empowerment of Learning and is KISD’s version of employee of the month awards.

Big shoutout to the Fairfield volleyball team from Coach Dennis Johnson. The district champs beat West High school at the 3A Division 4 playoff game in Corsicana. The school’s record is 37-3 in the regular season and 13-1 in district.

89 Belton ISD middle school students earned a place in the TMEA Region 8 South Zone All-Region band after auditioning last month in College Station. Students were judged anonymously and ranked alongside about 350 band students from 8 middle schools in Belton, Bryan and College Station ISD.

These teachers from Copperas Cove ISD were selected and nominated by their respective schools for VFW Post 8577 teacher of the year honors. Nominees are chosen by their commitment to promote civic responsibility, teach flag etiquette, and instill patriotism in their students.

