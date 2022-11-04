How one Central Texas school district is dealing with the impact of severe weather on students

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather forecasts like today’s can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but especially for children who’ve been impacted personally by the impacts of bad weather.

“We made the decision to make sure, if at all possible, to have our kids off of a bus and into a house,” JR Proctor, the superintendent of Axtell ISD, told KWTX.

Multiple districts, including Axtell, Academy and Buckholts ISDs, announced they would be closing today due to the severe weather warnings.

The effects of bad weather seem to be impacting one local district especially hard.

In April of 2022, a tornado tore through southern Bell County and left Salado in ruins.

“We had families who lost their homes, we had students who were homeless after the storm, and we had staff members whose homes were completely destroyed,” Beth Aycock, the assistant superintendent at Salado ISD, said.

Ever since then, kids there have been traumatized when any bad weather hits, like today.

“I think there’s a sense now that that danger is real and it’s something that really can happen to us,” Aycock continued. “People can be hurt, people can lose their safe place. So I think now that we have some bad weather coming up in the forecast, there’s a very natural feeling of ‘I hope something like that doesn’t happen again.’”

“In our younger kids, there were a lot of tears,” Jennifer Winkler, an assistant principal at a Salado ISD school, said. “In our older kids, there came a lot of questions: ‘What happens if this happens next time? What sounds do we listen for?’ They were very aware of what was going on outside.”

To help ease their nerves, school officials have made sure that students and staff are prepared for severe weather, both physically and emotionally.

“We make sure our staff is familiar with where the shelter in places are in case of a tornado, make sure we communicate with the kids in a way that isn’t frightening but still prepares them so they understand what they need to do if this happens,” Aycock told KWTX. “And the other piece is also recognizing that it is traumatic for folks and that it can be scary. And making sure our counseling team is available to talk to kids experiencing stress or anxiety.”

Winkler mimicked Aycock’s sentiments. “Every kid responds differently to things, as adults do,” she said. “So it’s important we don’t make a blanket statement about what’s going to happen and that we meet their emotional needs.”

