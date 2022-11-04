‘It’s now or never:’ Three McLennan County school districts ask voters to pass proposition that would raise taxes to benefit schools

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Three Central Texas school districts will have additional propositions on voters’ ballots this election to improve schools and help teachers.

Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD are proposing changes to the tax rate.

“We are running out of classroom space, they are completely out of classroom space there,” Crawford ISD Superintendent Kenneth Hall said.

Crawford ISD is proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to keep up with growth and the increase of small group classes.

The bond will completely renovate a historic high school and add additional facility needs to account for the growth of the schools.

Most of the bond will be will go toward revamping the historic high school.

“The large portion of this $10 million is going to be for the renovation, reconstruction of that building,” Hall said. “And, also, to repurpose some things out of the rest of that building into the new building.”

He said this project would provide six additional classrooms for the middle school. Hall also added that they would potentially move the fifth graders from the elementary school to the middle school if the proposition is passed.

The bond will also go partly toward building a tennis court for the growing Pirate tennis team.

“We have a number of students that are involved in that, and we currently practice on the parking lot behind the gym, which is not a tennis court,” he said. “That’s a growing program and a lot of interest in that program, so it would add four tennis courts.”

The third project in the bond would add parking to the front of the elementary school.

“When we have programs up there, there’s just not enough parking, so it would generate additional parking, but would also, more importantly, allow us to fence off the backside of our campus, which would protect our playground in that area and also the back of our cafeteria for security purposes,” Hall said.

The project would allow the school to keep up with the growing community and attendance.

“This bond will provide us some space for us for some growth,” Hall said. “It’s not going to create enough classroom space for a large amount of growth...but it will provide for some immediate growth needs.”

The school district needs help from the community to make this happen. The school district is proposing that voters pass the proposition to increase the tax rate by 13 cents, so, instead of the tax rate being $1.14, it would need to be $1.27 to put the bond into action.

“That rate at the $1.27 is still lower than the tax rate was when I got here 14 years ago,” he said.

West ISD is finally enjoying its recent bond project, a new West Elementary School.

They passed the bond with the community’s approval to raise the tax to $1.37 for one year. After that one year, they are able to lower it again.

“Because of all of our work on the debt side, we’re immediately, after one year, to turn it back,” West ISD Superintendent David Truitt said.

The district could decrease it down to about $1.12; however, the proposition tacks on an extra 3 cents. This will all go toward increasing teacher’s salaries.

Unlike other, bigger school districts, they were not able to give teachers raises for the upcoming school year.

“We’re going from one of the highest in McLennan County to one of the lowest, and, with that news, we’re saying to our taxpayers, please support our teachers and staff,” Truitt said. “They have a very challenging job. It’s getting more and more challenging to find new candidates for openings, so we want to retain and attain the best staff possible to work with our kids.”

He said, if it passes, the raises will go into effect in December.

“After that, since once it’s approved, it’s approved now for every year, our taxpayers don’t have to go back and approve it at another election,” Truitt said. “From now on, it will be included in their monthly salaries, and so what a great thing for our teachers to get.”

China Spring ISD also struggled with hiring and increasing pay for teachers.

“We don’t want to lose all of our good teachers,” China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner said. “We’ve also had an opportunity to interview multiple teachers this summer that ended up we offered jobs to, and then they couldn’t take the pay cut to come, and so they had to stay where they were, and so we lost out on them.”

In order to be able to afford the raise, they are asking to increase the tax from $1.26 to $1.29.

“I do know with inflation and with the tough times that, you know the cost of everything, that it will be an impact on our families, and we know that, and we’re concerned about that, but at this point, we’re also at a now or never situation with this,” Faulkner said.

The raise will increase teachers’ salaries by $7,000, staff salaries by $3,500 and bus driver salaries per route.

“We’re hoping that this... will make us much higher in salary where our teachers can stay here and still be able to pay their bills,” Faulkner said.

Early voting ends in McLennan County today. Election day is Nov. 8, and you can find your polling location here.

