New business ‘Space Create’ offers first creative studio in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Space Create Interactive Studio’s the name, giving people a platform to work is their game.

The new creative space is just that--it’s a place where creatives have the freedom to create content in a professional environment.

The city of Killeen is taking its first steps to a more welcoming downtown, after hiring its first revitalization director in August.

“If you look above your head, it says this is our happy place. This is a place where creatives can come, where they feel like they have a place to call home,” said Toni Ringgold, Owner of Space Create Interactive Studios.

During the pandemic, spaces like this one began to pop up around the nation giving people the option to create content in places besides their bedroom or kitchen.

For Bell County residents, Space Create is the first of its kind.

“We have some of the best, top tier talent in this area but you have to drive hours away just to get your basic needs taken care of,” said Ringgold.

Creatives who worked on Beyonce’s new album among others all live here in Bell County.

Now, with Space Create, those artists can work within their own neighborhoods and make connections that weren’t originally available to them.

“Downtown small businesses are the backbone of this community so her investing in our downtown area just the first building of many to revitalize our downtown,” said Mayor Debbie Nash-King.

Killeen’s revitalization director has been hard at work, working with local businesses since joining the team in August.

The new space will also give children and teens the opportunity to find their niche.

“I think it’s going to answer a need and when I say that, there are a lot of creative kids that don’t have anything to do. Not everyone can throw a football or bounce a basketball. Some people like to write or maybe sing. Some people like to create content,” said Ringgold.

To welcome Space Create to the neighborhood, a block party will be held on Nov. 5, 2022.

