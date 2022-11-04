Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

El Paso Mexican Grill at 4225 Franklin Avenue in Waco got a 66 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the permit was invalid.

There were no tags for fresh oysters.

The utensils were stored improperly, in containers with dust and food debris, or out touching people’s coats, purses, etc.

German roaches, which are extremely hard to get rid of, were near the prep cooler.

--

Cathay House at 825 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco got a 70 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, raw fish was stored above the seaweed and raw beef above the veggies.

There were dirty bowls and containers, and unlabeled spray bottles.

The pho was missing warning labels which are required.

--

Saffron Express at 416 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got a 76 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, some cooked rice and chicken were not held at the right temperature, so they were thrown out.

An employee was not wearing gloves while handling the food.

There were several unlabeled chemical bottles.

There was cooked food with no use-by-dates, plus a host of other violations.

All of the restaurants had long lists of violations and needed re-inspections.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate Award winner for this week is Thai Express at 4302 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.

If you are itching for some southeastern Asian food, that’s what this place is all about, and it made a perfect score on the food inspection.

It has the usual favorites such as beef drunken boodles, basil chicken, sweet and sour shrimp, and minced meat salad.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.