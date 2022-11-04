Severe storm chances remain elevated today

Severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast today across most of Central Texas. Although not everyone will see severe weather and some of us may not even see rain, Central Texas is under it’s highest severe weather risk since Spring. Today’s highest severe weather chances come near and east of I-35 during the midday and afternoon hours. We’ll have two separate chances of severe weather today. The first risk of severe storms comes from isolated-to-scattered storms near and east of I-35 with the second chance of strong storms arriving with a cold front during the late-afternoon time period. Both rounds of strong storms could produce all types of severe weather, but the hail risk is lower with round two compared to round one.

We’ll kick off the morning with so-called “streamer” showers moving in from the south. These scattered showers should be quick moving and may produce some brief steady rain, but the severe weather chances are lowest in the morning. The scattered morning showers are most likely to form near and east of I-35 but are possible anywhere. As we approach the lunch hour and the cold front begins to approach from the west, the storms will likely get more of a foothold in the atmosphere and strengthen some. The strength of today’s midday and afternoon storms partially depends on how clustered up the storms are. Storms that are clustered up may struggle to gain control while isolated storms will likely strengthen quickly and stay strong for longer. The scattered afternoon storms ahead of the cold front should gradually push east with time and by the mid-afternoon hours, most storms could be well east of Highway 77. The scattered afternoon storms have the greatest tornado potential but will also carry a wind gust and hail potential too.

If the afternoon storms push east with time and the I-35 corridor and points westward dry out, we may even get some sunshine peeking through the clouds. This wouldn’t be ideal since it could help to destabilize even more ahead of round number two of storms. The cold front that swings through the area late in the afternoon and into the early evening could initially struggle to form storms along the front. If you live near and especially west of Highway 281, this means that the front could clear your area without you even seeing a drop of rain. However, I want to point out that it is entirely possible for storms to have already formed along the front before it pushes in so don’t let your guard down. The front’s arrival time has slowed a little bit, but it remains likely that the majority of tonight’s storms will clear the I-35 by or even before 8 PM. In fact, storm chances may be entirely finished for our western most communities before 5 PM. We’ll see the line of storms rake across the area with a gusty wind, tornado, and heavy rain threat. After today’s storms clear, it’s all quiet weather for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s Saturday warming into the low 80s Sunday.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

