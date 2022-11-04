Sheriff’s deputies in Bell County looking for missing woman believed to be in danger

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Oct. 27, is missing and believed to be in danger, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman is about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has green eyes and shoulder-length, brown hair.

She is reportedly driving a 2002 grey-colored Plymouth minivan with a Wyoming license plate. The vehicle also has a broken passenger-side sliding rear door, which has a plastic or wooden covering.

Deputies say the minivan also has a sticker on its back with the message, “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner, and another sticker with the Red Bird Estate Sales logo.

The woman also has her small dog with her.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call (254) 933-5412.

Poster for missing woman Chonda Eileen Wambolt (Bell County Sheriff's Department)

