Teen critically injured in shooting in Temple

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening.

Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but were later told a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

Latest News

Your direct link to gaming news
Want the Latest in Gaming News? Watch The Uplink on Hardwired
Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Oct....
Sheriff’s deputies in Bell County looking for missing woman believed to be in danger
code provided by publisher
The Chant - Dealing with Trauma Through “Alternate” Methods (Review)
The mayor of Killeen signed on to a letter urging Congress to pass a bill to fund...
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement