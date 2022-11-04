Teen suspect in custody, victim critically injured in shooting in Temple

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A teen suspect is in custody, according to the Temple Police Department.

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening.

Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but were later told a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

Latest News

Crawford ISD's bond to renovate and expand
‘It’s now or never:’ Three McLennan County school districts ask voters to pass proposition that would raise taxes to benefit schools
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Doctor to review if Uvalde victims had survivable injuries
Central Texas school districts add propositions to the ballot
School district propositions for upcoming election
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22