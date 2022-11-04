Temple Police Department investigates aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.

Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. in response to an alarm at a store.

Upon arrival, it was reported that the suspect that was armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash.

He then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

