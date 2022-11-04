Temple Police identify victim in fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ricky Self, 68, has been identified by the Temple Police Department as the victim of a crash Wednesday.

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Flex died on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

