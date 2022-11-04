Temple police investigating armed robbery
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.
Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. in response to an alarm at a store.
Upon arrival, the officers learned a suspect armed with a handgun robbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported and a suspect has not been identified at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
