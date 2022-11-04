Want the Latest in Gaming News? Watch The Uplink on Hardwired

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Every week the game industry moves at 500% when it comes to news. Stories drop often, and news breaks fast. Wouldn’t it be nice to have all that condenced for easy digesting? Boom!

The Uplink, hosted by Andrew Hamilton and Royden Ogletree covers all the weeks biggest stories. From major shake ups in the industry to the latest NFT non-sense we’ve got you covered.

Subscribe to Hardwired and never miss another episode or news story!

Find the full playlist here: The Uplink - YouTube

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.