Water main break causes traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water.

According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning.

A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood learning center were affected.

Crews were on scene to fix the problem, It is also causing traffic in that area.

It’s unclear when service will be restored.

