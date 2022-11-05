Baylor bowl eligible after win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into Norman needing a win to not only become bowl eligible but also to keep pace in the wide open Big 12 title race.

Just as they have all season, the Bears relied heavily on their running game during the victory on Saturday. All season Freshman phenom, Richard Reese has carried the load for Baylor but Saturday Craig ‘Sqwirl’ Williams was the bell cow while Reese was limited.

The speedy Williams returned from an injury to have a career day as he carried the ball 25 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Williams could have easily had third score as he broke away on a third down run with under two minutes to play but he chose to go down so the Bears could run out the clock.

Qualan Jones, Jordan Nabors and Reese all added touchdowns on the ground.

The Baylor defense bent but didn’t break as they gave up 499 yards of offense but were able to intercept Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel three times. Gabriel came into the day with only one interception on the season.

The Bears have now beaten the Sooners two seasons in a row. A feat only accomplished one other time in school history during the 2013 and ‘14 seasons.

Baylor will return home next week to take on the #13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats.

