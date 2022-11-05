College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at a hotel.

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived they stopped the car the two men were leaving in, and recovered two catalytic converters and tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Police were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and confirm it was missing a catalytic converter.

Both men were arrested for theft, one was also charged with marijuana possession.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person at a local hotel here in south College Station where an aware citizen observed two males crawling underneath a guests vehicle. Officers quickly arrived on scene and stopped the males as they were leaving in a vehicle. (1) pic.twitter.com/f2HZokQEjY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 5, 2022

