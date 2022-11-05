College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.
College Station police arrest two in catalytic converter theft
College Station police arrest two in catalytic converter theft(College Station Police Dept.)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at a hotel.

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived they stopped the car the two men were leaving in, and recovered two catalytic converters and tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Police were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and confirm it was missing a catalytic converter.

Both men were arrested for theft, one was also charged with marijuana possession.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

(left to right) Kim Eugene Cooks, Chris Devon Bardield Slack,
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
College Station Police make car theft arrest early Saturday morning.
College Station Police make car theft arrest
A Gold Star marker was unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning to honor families of those who've...
Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning, honors families of fallen service members
Voting will resume on Nov. 8
Early voting totals are in, how turnout compares to 2018 midterms