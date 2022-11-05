College Station Police make car theft arrest

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan.

College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.

A Bryan and College Station officer found the vehicle in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Luther Street West. Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects. The other two suspects involved in the theft have not been located.

