College Station Police make car theft arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan.

College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.

A Bryan and College Station officer found the vehicle in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Luther Street West. Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects. The other two suspects involved in the theft have not been located.

CSPD was notified by Bryan PD of a vehicle that had just been stolen from their city. The owner was able track the vehicle and give live updates on the location as it came into College Station. (1) pic.twitter.com/uS9oQ3vII1 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.