Early voting totals are in, how turnout compares to 2018 midterms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties.

In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes.

In Bell County 54,050 people voted early this year. In 2018, 53,563 voted early which was 29% of registered voters that year.

In McLennan County, 45,042 voted early this year. While in 2018 that number was 44,525, 33% of registered voters there at the time.

Voting will resume on Nov. 8

