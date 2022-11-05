Early voting totals are in, how turnout compares to 2018 midterms

Nearly 100,000 votes were cast in Bell and McLennan Counties combined during the early voting window.
By Megan Boyd and Josh Bowering
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties.

In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes.

In Bell County 54,050 people voted early this year. In 2018, 53,563 voted early which was 29% of registered voters that year.

In McLennan County, 45,042 voted early this year. While in 2018 that number was 44,525, 33% of registered voters there at the time.

Voting will resume on Nov. 8
Voting will resume on Nov. 8(KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

Latest News

Early voting totals
Early Voter Totals in Bell and McLennan Counties up compared to 2018 midterms
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
Code Provided by Publisher
Sifu: A Love Letter to Martial Arts (Review)
Female aviator
Female aviator at Central Texas A&M University