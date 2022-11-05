East Texas man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Cason resident described assisting neighbors who were trapped under wreckage of a mobile home.

Jose Rodriguez says he had just come home and knew about the tornado warning. He thought he’d secure some things outside. He didn’t expect it would get as bad as it did.

“And when I went out I heard real bad crunching noise that was coming on this land. So I come in running and I found out that this trailer is on top of this part of the porch, flipping over. And there were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said.

He says they were two nieces and a sister-in-law and they were crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to them.

“She got a cut on her leg and it was bleeding so bad. That was the one that was like seven years old,” Rodriguez said.

He says they couldn’t find medical supplies in the destroyed mobile home.

“The only thing we could do was just st put a belt to stop the bleeding. Then by the time the state trooper showed up he came in with band-aids. And I think there was an emergency medic is coming and help us,” Rodriguez said.

“We try to help each other over here, like a family or like a neighbor. It could be my neighbors too. I mean if I see something happen I will go there and help them,” Rodriguez said.

