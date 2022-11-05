Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor, honors families of fallen service members

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans gathered for a special memorial marker service to honor Gold Star families in McGregor Saturday morning.

A marker plaque for Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a loved one during active duty military service — now stands proudly at the small town’s American Legion Post.

“For us to be able to honor the city and our Gold Star families with a memorial here is just beyond words,” Jim Lilley, Post 273 Commander, told KWTX.

The marker was unveiled and installed at 10am Saturday morning on behalf of the McGregor Garden Club, Legion Post 273, and the city of McGregor.

“This event, especially for us service members, to honor the families of those who’ve fallen in service...” Lilly said. “They’re across seas doing work on behalf of the nation and losing their lives. We need to do everything we can to honor their families and help them out in any which way we can.”

The marker installation wasn’t the only thing being commemorated, though, according to event coordinator Della Setser.

“The McGregor Garden Club is celebrating their 75th anniversary, the legion is celebrating their 101st anniversary, and the city is celebrating their 140th anniversary,” Setser told KWTX. “So it’s a big day for McGregor.”

This Gold Star marker is one of only five across the entire state of Texas, and the only one in McLennan county.

