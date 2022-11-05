Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning, honors families of fallen service members

The marker is one of only five across Texas, and the only one in McLennan county
A Gold Star marker was unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning to honor families of those who've...
A Gold Star marker was unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning to honor families of those who've lost loved ones during active duty military service.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans gathered for a special memorial marker service to honor Gold Star families in McGregor Saturday morning.

A marker plaque for Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a loved one during active duty military service  — now stands proudly at the small town’s American Legion Post.

“For us to be able to honor the city and our Gold Star families with a memorial here is just beyond words,” Jim Lilley, Post 273 Commander, told KWTX.

The marker was unveiled and installed at 10am Saturday morning on behalf of the McGregor Garden Club, Legion Post 273, and the city of McGregor.

“This event, especially for us service members, to honor the families of those who’ve fallen in service...” Lilly said. “They’re across seas doing work on behalf of the nation and losing their lives. We need to do everything we can to honor their families and help them out in any which way we can.”

The marker installation wasn’t the only thing being commemorated, though, according to event coordinator Della Setser.

“The McGregor Garden Club is celebrating their 75th anniversary, the legion is celebrating their 101st anniversary, and the city is celebrating their 140th anniversary,” Setser told KWTX. “So it’s a big day for McGregor.”

This Gold Star marker is one of only five across the entire state of Texas, and the only one in McLennan county.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

Latest News

Voting will resume on Nov. 8
Early voting totals are in, how turnout compares to 2018 midterms
Early voting totals
Early Voter Totals in Bell and McLennan Counties up compared to 2018 midterms
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
Code Provided by Publisher
Sifu: A Love Letter to Martial Arts (Review)