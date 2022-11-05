Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Friday evening.

Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 4 to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive man lying in the roadway and attempted to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Florence Road when the bicyclist that was traveling southbound on the northbound shoulder, suddenly turned and entered the roadway in front of the sedan.

Claborn Joiner, 47, died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 8:22 p.m.

No additional information at this time.

