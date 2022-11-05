Severe weather causes damage in Texoma

Severe weather in Texoma causing damage
Severe weather in Texoma causing damage(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(KXII) -Viewer photos submitted to News 12.

Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged...
Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged building.(KXII Viewer)
Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged...
Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged building.(KXII Staff)
There are reports of hail near the intersection of 120 and 1417 in Pottsboro.
There are reports of hail near the intersection of 120 and 1417 in Pottsboro.(KXII Viewer)
Power line down near Calera High School.
Power line down near Calera High School.(KXII Viewer)
Traci Hudgens sent News 12 a picture of a tree down in Denison.
Traci Hudgens sent News 12 a picture of a tree down in Denison.(KXII Viewer)
A tree reportedly fell on a home on Richerson Roadand in Denison and damaged the roof.
A tree reportedly fell on a home on Richerson Roadand in Denison and damaged the roof.(Ron Crockett, Glynda Crockett)

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

