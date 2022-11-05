Storms moving out... Cooler weather moving in

The Tornado Watch that had been effect for most of Central Texas expired at 8pm, and the strong storm potential is quickly decreasing across our area. Storms will continue to move off to the east quickly, thanks to a cold front that is moving through our area. Behind this cold front drier and cooler air is filtering on breezy northwest winds. It will be significantly cooler tomorrow morning. This morning we were in the 70s, but Saturday morning will likely be in the 40s in most locations!

It will be a sunny and nice Saturday, with highs making it into the low 70s. It will be cool again Sunday morning, but temperatures will rebound into the 80s by the afternoon. Our next chance for rain arrives on Monday, but this round doesn’t look to bring us any severe weather.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

