Sunny & Cooler Saturday!

Friday’s cold front pushed in some drier and cooler air into Central Texas. It will be a sunny and nice Saturday, with highs making it into the low 70s. It will be cool again Sunday morning, but temperatures will rebound into the 80s by the afternoon. Our next chance for rain arrives on Monday, but this round doesn’t look to bring us any severe weather.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

