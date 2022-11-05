Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

Three suspects ran from the scene
(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm.

Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.

At this time, it is unknown if the suspects stole anything or had weapons.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

