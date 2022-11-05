Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.

Cooks, 56, was arrested at an apartment by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents.

Cooks had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for assault with injury-family violence.

In November 2021, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1990, Cooks was convicted of sexual assault following an incident involving a 20-year-old woman. In 1997, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to two years of confinement.

In 2002, Cooks was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2008, he was convicted on drug charges and given two 10-year sentences in confinement.

In November 2020, Cooks was arrested by APD for assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. He then bonded out of jail.

Bardield Slack was arrested at a business by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas DPS Special Agents. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement all assisted in the arrest.

Slack had been wanted since January 2022, after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued four warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and violation of bond/protective order.

In April 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for assault of a family/household member.

In 2009, Slack was convicted of possession of a weapon and sentenced to 21 months of confinement in federal prison. In 2013, he was convicted of robbery and sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years of confinement.

In 2019, he was given two 3-year sentences after being convicted of bail jumping/failure to appear and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

