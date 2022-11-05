Turn those clocks back one hour tonight!

It’s time for the time to change! Don’t forget to set your clocks back ONE-HOUR before heading to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. Saturday evening’s sunset is at 6:36 and by Sunday it will be 5:35. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep we get tonight, but be ready for a much shorter day tomorrow.

Weather wise, it was a beautiful day across Central Texas. We had highs in the mid 60s east to mid 70s west Saturday afternoon. We keep clear skies across Central Texas Saturday into Sunday morning. It will be chilly again waking up Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Sunday afternoon will be much warmer for our area as breezy south/southwest winds return. We will see high clouds increasing throughout the day and our temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a chance for some rain showers and isolated storms Sunday night into the day on Monday as a warm front lifts north across Central Texas. The best chances start Sunday night into the morning hours on Monday. We should gradually see rain end south to north as the front lifts through by the afternoon. The severe weather threat is much lower than what we had on Friday with Monday’s chance of rain. Rain totals look to be low as well, staying around a tenth or quarter of an inch.

After those rain chances Monday, conditions remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy south winds continue and we keep partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for those days look to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s for the afternoon and 60s for the morning.

A strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas Thursday into Friday. The exact timing of when this front arrives is still one of our uncertainties at this time. This front looks to bring us another chance for showers and storms potentially Thursday into Friday. The biggest change with this front is going to be a huge temperature drop.

Temperatures behind the front potentially Friday into the weekend look to drop into the 30s and low 40s for the morning and highs only warming into the 50s and low 60s. We may see another front move into Central Texas at the start of the following week, which could maybe bring us some of the coldest air of the season so far and more rain.

Many more details to come on these strong cold fronts as forecast models get into better agreement throughout the week. For now, things remain warmer than normal through Thursday and then may get a little chilly by Friday into the early parts of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.