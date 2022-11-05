University lowering costs to help students pay for college

A university in North Carolina says it is lowering its tuition costs to help families and students. (Source: WBTV)
By Ron Lee and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - If you’ve priced college tuition lately, you know it can be expensive, even out of reach for some families.

Lenoir-Rhyne University announced this week it is looking at helping students by lowering its tuition by $13,000 a year.

“A lot of really good students weren’t even looking at us because they were very price conscious,” said Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt.

WBTV reports the university’s $40,000 tuition could be knocked down to about $6,000 a year for those who qualify for certain scholarships based on their grades.

“It’s going to make it such an amazing experience to have some cost relief while continuing my education,” said Lenoir-Rhyne University sophomore Andrea Quijas.

According to Whitt, the rising costs of just about everything has been pricing out students.

“Given the concern about inflation, student debt, the rising cost of living, we wanted to be sensitive to that particularly since we’re in a position of strength,” Whitt said.

Several students said they were happy to hear about lowered tuition costs.

“I feel it’s going to be great for the community to see that smaller sticker price,” said senior Caroline Black.

The university said the reduction in tuition would start with the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

Baylor wide receiver Jordan Nabors scores a touchdown against Oklahoma in the first half of an...
Baylor bowl eligible after win over Oklahoma
"There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said.
East Texas man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales