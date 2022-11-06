$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X.

While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning numbers plus the Powerball number with a payout of at least $50,000.

One of those $50,000 winning tickets was sold in Tallahassee at a Chevron gas station located on Woodville Highway, according to the Florida Lottery.

Only one ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers without the Powerball number. That ticket was sold in Apollo Beach, Florida, worth $1,000,000.

As of 12:30 a.m., the Multi-State Lottery Association had not released if the massive $1.6 Billion Powerball was won in any of the other 47 participating states.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

motorcycle crash graphic.
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phils
Baylor beats Oklahoma
Baylor beats Oklahoma
Honoring gold star families
Honoring Gold Star families
Veterans from across Texas competed in a flag football tournament for the second annual...
Flag football tournament brings together Central Texas veterans