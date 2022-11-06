$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X.

While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning numbers plus the Powerball number with a payout of at least $50,000.

One of those $50,000 winning tickets was sold in Tallahassee at a Chevron gas station located on Woodville Highway, according to the Florida Lottery.

Only one ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers without the Powerball number. That ticket was sold in Apollo Beach, Florida, worth $1,000,000.

As of 12:30 a.m., the Multi-State Lottery Association had not released if the massive $1.6 Billion Powerball was won in any of the other 47 participating states.

