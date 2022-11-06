Anti-Semitic Flyers Distributed in Los Angeles Neighborhood

"My neighbors and I woke up to this antisemitic flyer at our homes."
"My neighbors and I woke up to this antisemitic flyer at our homes."(Sam Yebri / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Sam Yebri
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Texas (TMX) - Police in California are investigating after antisemitic flyers left on cars and homes in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Photos shared by Sam Yebri, a candidate for L.A. City Council, shows the flyers distributed at his home in Westwood. The flyers blame Jews for the COVID pandemic and response, various social issues, as well as causing “every war in history.”

On Saturday, a group raised antisemitic banners over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, supporting recent antisemitic comments by Kanye West.

“Disgusting hate speech,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted Sunday. “As a daughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I will always bear witness and speak out.”

Per reports, the Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the flyers, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a similar flyer distribution in its jurisdiction.

“White Supremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón tweeted Sunday. “I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

fastcast clouds
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urging residents to take precautions following sexual assaults