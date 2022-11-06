Anti-Semitic Flyers Distributed in Los Angeles Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Texas (TMX) - Police in California are investigating after antisemitic flyers left on cars and homes in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Photos shared by Sam Yebri, a candidate for L.A. City Council, shows the flyers distributed at his home in Westwood. The flyers blame Jews for the COVID pandemic and response, various social issues, as well as causing “every war in history.”

My neighbors and I woke up to this antisemitic flyer at our homes. This antisemitic banner was on the 405. Antisemitic flyers were left on cars last week at the Grove and in Pico Robertson. The silence of the press and our elected officials and other candidates is deafening. pic.twitter.com/7pEnZVU3GG — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) October 23, 2022

On Saturday, a group raised antisemitic banners over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, supporting recent antisemitic comments by Kanye West.

“Disgusting hate speech,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted Sunday. “As a daughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I will always bear witness and speak out.”

Per reports, the Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the flyers, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a similar flyer distribution in its jurisdiction.

“White Supremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón tweeted Sunday. “I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

