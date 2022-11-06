Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phils

The Astros clinched their first World Series title since 2017 on Saturday night
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)(Eric Smith | AP)
By Mike Axisa
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

As Alvarez’s 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.

COPYRIGHT 2022. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

fastcast fall trees
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Temple police searching for missing woman
Temple police searching for missing woman
Veterans from across Texas competed in a flag football tournament for the second annual...
Flag football tournament brings together Central Texas veterans
fastcast pumpkin patch harvest fall
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast