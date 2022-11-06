Inaugural rowing competition aims to make waves in Waco community

Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta.
Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday marked a new beginning for the Brazos River. Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta.

Organizers said they hope the event can be one that turns the tide for the sport.

“I went to Cornell, my brother rows at Princeton,” Matt Scheuritzel, executive director of the Waco Rowing Center, said. “It needs to not be thought of that way.”

To help bring that vision to life, Sparkling Ice donated an eight-seat $70,000 custom boat to the new Waco Youth Rowing Team.

“We want to make sure rowing isn’t seen as just this ivory tower sport,” Mallory Megown, public relations manager for Talking Rain Beverage Company, said. “That’s not what it is. Those deeply ingrained in the sport want to make sure it doesn’t continue to be portrayed that way.”

La Vega ISD schools are involved with the youth program that seeks to help provide new opportunities to economically disadvantaged students. Back in June students learned the basics from pros like Luke Walton, a former Olympian.

“Rowing was very new to our school culture,” La Vega ISD superintendent Sharon Shields said. “We were challenged because many of our students did not know how to swim.”

La Vega students even helped livestream the rowing competition on Saturday. Superintendent Shields said she welcomes these new kinds of opportunities.

“Not all students are going to be track stars, basketball stars, but some students might have an interest in rowing,” she said. “We want to bring as many opportunities to our students as we can.”

