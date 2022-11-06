NYFD uses a “last resort method” to save two women trapped in a burning Manhattan building

They executed a high-rope rescue, something police described as a “last-resort” rescue.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - First responders in New York used what’s called a “roof rope rescue” to save two people trapped inside an apartment on fire.

Officials say first responders got to the scene in three minutes after a lithium-ion battery started the fire.

Before the rescue, heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the windows of the unit .

“My role was to go under the victim and take their weight, pull their weight so the member above me can grab them so i can pull her to safety below,” said one New York firefighter.

“The job they did was just amazing. You could see their focus; they were putting safety first, they were going to save this person,” said one woman who witnessed the rescue.

The New York Fire Department says it’s a rare rescue method but one that was necessary this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

