Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road at Southwest Parkway.
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6.(Generic Image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway.

All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

fastcast clouds
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urging residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
Tiger Stadium
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama