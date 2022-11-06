Staying warm until a strong cold front moves by the end of the work week

Things got warmer on Sunday with highs back in the upper 70s to mid 80s by the afternoon. Higher humidity air has also been moving back into Central Texas. We’ve seen clouds increase throughout the day and will continue to do so overnight into Monday morning. Although higher humidity will be more noticeable outdoors, the increase in moisture is a good thing. A cold front will stall to our northwest tonight and Monday, which will keep Central Texas in a favorable environment for some rain.

Light rain/drizzle and fog looking possible for your Monday morning commute. Temperatures to start the day look to be in the mid 60s west to low 70s east. A better chance for measurable rain showers and an isolated storm looking possible by late morning into the afternoon. We should gradually see rain end from south to north into the afternoon and early evening hours. Not everyone will see rain Monday and totals look light with this activity. Potential rain totals of 0.10″ to 0.25″ of an inch likely in areas that see rain with isolated amounts near 0.50″ possible. Outside of rain chances, it’ll be cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s for Monday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning we have a special treat taking place in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will be taking place. Things get going around 3:09 a.m. with the partial eclipse beginning. Totality begins at 4:17 a.m. and ends at 5:42 a.m. The eclipse will end by 6:49 a.m. Tuesday. The moon will have a reddish hue to it during the eclipse.

After those rain chances Monday, conditions remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy south/southeast winds continue and we keep partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for those days look to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s for the afternoon and 60s for the morning. Humidity will also be a little more noticeable during this time as well.

A strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas late Thursday into Friday. This front looks to bring back a few shower chances, but mostly move through our area rain free. The biggest change with this front is going to be a huge temperature drop.

Temperatures behind the front Friday look to be in the 60s with an additional push of cooler air arriving Saturday, which looks to keep our afternoon temperatures for the weekend into the 50s and upper 30s and 40s for the morning.

Another cold front and upper air system may swing into Central Texas by the start of the following week. This may bring us some of the coldest air of the season so far and more rain. The Climate Prediction Center has Central Texas seeing a below normal chance for temperatures and above normal chance for precipitation. Right now, we’re forecasting rain Monday and Tuesday with highs for the following week into the 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

