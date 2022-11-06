Temple police investigating shooting case as murder after victim dies

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is now investigating an active murder case following the shooting Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the victim passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld due to his age.

A teen suspect is in custody as of Nov. 4.

Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but were later told a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
motorcycle crash graphic.
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phils