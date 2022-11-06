Temple police investigating shooting case as murder after victim dies

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is now investigating an active murder case following the shooting Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the victim passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld due to his age.

A teen suspect is in custody as of Nov. 4.

Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but were later told a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.