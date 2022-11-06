Temple police searching for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook.

She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe.

She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue dress.

The department is asking that if you know anything about her whereabouts to please call them at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.