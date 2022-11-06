Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, after a massive tornado hit the area, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Powderly, Texas.(Jeff Forward/The Paris News via AP)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.

On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Uprooted plants mixed with debris, fences were  damaged, and there was even a report of a washing machine tossed high into a tree.

Both state and local partners are helping with storm response in Lamar County and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell has declared a disaster for the area.

A Red Cross shelter was put up at the Church of Christ on Lamar Ave. to help those in need.

Skies began clearing on the west side of the metroplex as night fell, but others in the northeast were left dealing with the aftermath of multiple reported tornados.

One confirmed twister had winds radar clocked at 139 mph in Sulphur Springs. Residents described a wide tornado that roared through. Several homes were damaged along 1181 south of there, but no injuries were reported as night fell.

The first round of severe weather brought with it the risk of supercell activity like damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The tornado threat was the highest in North Texas since last spring.

The upper-air dynamics, which produced the elevated tornado threat reached into the eastern counties later in the afternoon.

A cold front off to the west arrived later in the day. It held the warm, unstable air mass over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex longer (all afternoon) and produced a second wave of severe weather.

That squall line produced damaging winds and brief, quick spin-up tornadoes. But again, the eastern counties bore the brunt of it.

Temperatures in the 40s are expected Saturday morning but it’ll be sunny, and highs should warm to near 70. Much warmer on Sunday, and low 80s for Monday and Election Day Tuesday.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday morning but this looks to be a quick passing shortwave, and severe weather is not expected.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

