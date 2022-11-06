Warmer air returns for Sunday with slight rain chances on Monday

Daylight Saving Time ended last night. Hopefully you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep. Saturday evening’s sunset was at 6:36 and today it will be at 5:35. Get ready for a much shorter day today.

High clouds have been increasing from the south today and we can expect to see a little more cloud cover across the area today, especially for areas near and east of I-35. It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s across Central Texas. This afternoon will be much warmer than Saturday as breezy south winds return. We’ll see temperatures warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

There is a chance for some scattered showers and isolated storms Sunday night into the day on Monday as a warm front lifts north across Central Texas. The best chances start Sunday night into the morning hours on Monday. We should gradually see rain end south to north as the front lifts through by the afternoon. The severe weather threat is much lower than what we had on Friday with Monday’s chance of rain. Rain totals look to be low as well, staying around a tenth or quarter of an inch.

After those rain chances Monday, conditions remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy south winds continue and we keep partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for those days look to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s for the afternoon and 60s for the morning.

A strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas Thursday into Friday. The exact timing of when this front arrives is still one of our uncertainties at this time. This front looks to bring us another chance for showers and storms potentially Thursday into Friday. The biggest change with this front is going to be a huge temperature drop.

Temperatures behind the front potentially Friday into the weekend look to drop into the 30s and low 40s for the morning and highs only warming into the 50s and low 60s. We may see another front move into Central Texas at the start of the following week, which could maybe bring us some of the coldest air of the season so far and more rain.

Many more details to come on these strong cold fronts as forecast models get into better agreement throughout the week. For now, things remain warmer than normal through Thursday and then may get a little chilly by Friday into the early parts of the following week.

