2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

CSPD says five men are involved with the crime
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)(Brazos County Jail)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road.

A man in the apartment was assaulted by the men, and his video games, cell phone, and his roommate’s guitars were taken.

Officers later located and arrested Reginald Carter, 28, and Ra Mond Carter, 24, in connection with the crime. Both men are from College Station and are being held in the Brazos County jail with burglary and drug possession charges. CSPD is continuing the investigation.

This is the same apartment complex where a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot last month.

