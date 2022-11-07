Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night.

Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.

“You keep your chins up by just the pride of yourself, you know? Going through tough times right now. You never fold during tough times because that means you’re a week minded person,” said offensive lineman, Layden Robinson. “I feel like this team is not a weak-minded team at all.”

The first and second half was night and day for the A&M offense.

Running back Devon Achane, who tallied 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half, recorded just five carries for 11 yards in the second.

“We were able to keep good balance in the first half, in our play-action game. We were having efficient plays, no negative plays, not getting behind the sticks. Did a good job. Thought Haynes [King] managed the game really well,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “Coming out the second half, disappointing.”

For the second straight week, A&M had issues containing the run. Entering Saturday, the Aggies ranked 121st nationally defending the run, allowing opponents to average 4.8 yards per run and over 200 per outing.

By the third quarter, Florida had nearly 300 yards on the ground.

“It hurts us bad every game, you know? but we have no choice but to just keep digging,” said linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Next up is Auburn, which is currently averaging 171.6 rushing yards per game. Tank Bigsby is averaging around 74 yards per game while freshman QB Robby Ashford ranks second on the team in rushing with 397 yards.

“They were able to continue to run the football and move the clock. It’s a shame,” said Fisher about Florida. “We had a chance to be right there and just didn’t get it done.”

Without six wins it will be the first time the Texas A&M football team hasn’t appeared in a bowl since 2008.

“Got to get on the road against a very good Auburn team. Auburn is a tough place to play. Come back to UMass and LSU, get two home games and play for these seniors and play our tails off,” said Fisher

A&M travels to Auburn for its final road game on Saturday, kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.