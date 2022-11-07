Amber alert issued for abducted San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 13-year-old our of San Antonio.

Her name is Luna Joanna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, five foot five inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and purple slides.

Luna is believed to be with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, the clothing he could be wearing is unknown.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE4438.

If you know anything about their whereabouts you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.