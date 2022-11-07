Amber Alert issued for abducted San Antonio teen

Amber alert issued for abducted San Antonio teen
Amber alert issued for abducted San Antonio teen(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 13-year-old our of San Antonio.

Her name is Luna Joanna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, five foot five inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and purple slides.

Luna is believed to be with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, the clothing he could be wearing is unknown.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE4438.

If you know anything about their whereabouts you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

Missing teen in Temple
Temple police searching for missing teenager
Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta.
Inaugural rowing competition aims to make waves in Waco community
fastcast clouds
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station