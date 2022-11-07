Central Texas Little League umpire accused in sexual assault of a child threatened to cut victim’s throat, affidavit claims

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Robinson man who works part time as a Little League umpire was about to be released from jail on bond last week before McLennan County sheriff’s deputies filed more serious charges the next day alleging continuous sexual abuse of child.

Thomas Eber Owen, 60, an employee at a Waco-based industrial sweeper manufacturer, remains jailed under $700,000 bond after his arrest last week on charges he sexually abused a family member for two years and threatened to cut her throat if she reported it.

McLennan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Owen on Nov. 3 on indecency with a child by exposure and displaying harmful materials to a minor charges. Those charges also involved a family member, according to arrest affidavits.

While investigating those allegations, sheriff’s office detectives learned that Owen had been investigated by Robinson police in 2015 after a sexual abuse outcry from an 11-year-old family member. The girl told Child Protective Services caseworkers that Owen “touched her privates,” an affidavit alleges. However, the girl did not repeat those allegations during a forensic interview and Robinson police closed the case, the affidavit states.

After Owen’s arrest on Thursday on allegations from a 13-year-old family member that Owen “repeatedly” watched pornography on his phone and masturbated in the boy’s presence, deputies interviewed the other family member, who is now 18.

She reported Owen sexually abused her more than 100 times beginning when she was in third grade to when she was a fifth-grader.

“The last time this occurred, she got mad and hit Owen, to which he responded by saying he would cut her throat if she told anyone.”

Deputies reviewed text messages between Owen and the woman and found one that said, “CPS is going to talk to you. Someone accused me of ------- off in front of the boys and looking at porn. Please cover my ass and nothing about the past please I’m begging you please.”

Owen told deputies after his arrest that he works as a Little League umpire, Detective Joseph Scaramucci said.

If convicted on the continuous sexual abuse of a child count, Owen faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life.

